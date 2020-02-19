Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi Named In Rape Case

A rape case has been been filed against a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh and his six family members. The woman, 40, had first filed a complaint against Bhadohi MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi's nephew for allegedly raping her on the pretext of marriage. She later added the leader's name to her complaint, the police said.

"The complainant had said that the MLA's nephew Sandeep Tiwari had established sexual relations with her on the pretext of marriage. She later levelled similar charges against the MLA and other people of the family. We had received a complaint, and on the basis of the complaint, we have registered a case against all those who have been named. A team has been constituted to investigate the case," Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said.

The complainant has alleged that in 2017, Ravindra Nath Tripathi and his six accomplices confined her at a hotel for a month and repeatedly raped her, the officer told PTI.

She also claimed that she got pregnant and was forced to undergo abortion, he said.

The officer said the woman's statement will be recorded before a magistrate and further action will be taken in the matter as per law.