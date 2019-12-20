Kuldeep Sengar Gets Life In Jail In Unnao Rape Case

A Delhi court awarded life imprisonment to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Friday for raping a woman in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, in 2017. The four-time expelled BJP legislator will remain in jail for the remainder of his life.

"This court does not find any mitigating circumstance. Sengar was public servant and betrayed people's faith," District Judge Dharmesh Sharma said while declining the plea for lenient approach in sentencing him.

Kuldeep Sengar has been also ordered to deposit Rs 25 lakh within a month. Rs 10 lakh from the amount will be paid as compensation to the rape survivor, it said.

The court had on Monday convicted Sengar for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

The co-accused Shashi Singh, who allegedly took the minor to Sengar, has been acquitted on "benefit of the doubt".

The case was heard on a day-to-day basis at Delhi's Tis Hazari court after it was transferred to Delhi from a Lucknow court on the Supreme Court's directions.

Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from Bangermau in Unnao district, was expelled from the party in August 2019.