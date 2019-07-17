UP Government Announces 4-Lakh Compensation In 14 Rain-Related Deaths

Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to families of those killed due to rains.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the 14 people who have died due to rain-related incidents in different districts of the state.

According to official data from the state government, 133 buildings collapsed due to rain-related incidents from July 9 to July 12.

Among the districts that were affected by rains are Unnao, Ambedkar Nagar, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Hardoi, Khiri, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Pilibhit, Sonabhadra, Chandoli, Firozabad, Mau and Sultanpur.

Meanwhile, normal life has been thrown out of gear due to flash floods triggered by torrential rains in Assam, Bihar, Tripura and Mizoram.

The state governments in the affected states have directed officials to make adequate arrangements for ensuring relief aid to the affected people.

