Smriti Irani Buys Land For New Home In UP's Amethi

Union minister Smriti Irani had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi. (File)

Union minister Smriti Irani has bought a plot of land in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, to build a house and said no MP from Amethi has ever made the constituency their home.

Without taking any names, she said history is witness to the fact that no Amethi MP ever made his house here and stayed.

"The people of Amethi always wondered if their MP would ever reside here after making his house," she claimed.

Ms Irani had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi after defeating the then MP, Rahul Gandhi.

"During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, I had promised that I would make my house here and do all my work from here. For this I have got a plot of land registered," she added.

Ms Irani bought the land at Medan Mawai area of Gauriganj in Amethi for Rs 12 lakh and got it registered today.

"I have been residing in a rented accommodation here till now," she said, adding she would invite all the people from her constituency during the "bhoomi poojan" for the construction of her house.

She said she had promised to set up a medical college and an army school in Amethi besides getting a bypass road constructed for the city. Ms Irani said she has fulfilled all her promises till now.