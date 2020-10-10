National Action Plan To Conserve Migratory Birds Launched: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister's announcement comes on the World Migratory Bird Day. (File)

India has launched a national action plan for the conservation of migratory birds along with the Central Asian Flyway, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Javadekar said saving migratory bird is saving the wetlands, terrestrial habitats and saving of an ecosystem, benefitting communities dependent on wetlands.

In the following tweet, he said, "India would be the nerve centre for Central Asian Flyway activities in the future. India hosted the #CMSCOP13 in Feb 2020 and is now the president of @UN @BonnConvention till 2022, which deals with migratory species of animals."

The Union Minister's announcement comes on the World Migratory Bird Day, a global campaign dedicated to raising awareness about the migratory birds and the need for international cooperation to conserve them.