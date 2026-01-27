50 Carcasses Of Migratory Birds Found In Assam District, Poisoning Suspected

Carcasses of around 50 migratory birds were found at different parts in Assam's Majuli district on Monday, with authorities suspecting poisoning as the cause.

According to reports, the carcasses were recovered from agriculture fields in the Kamargaon area and nearby localities.

"The birds had arrived in the fields in search of food when unidentified persons allegedly used pesticides and other chemical substances in the farmlands, resulting in the deaths. The incident was reported from the Dakshinpat Kumar Gaon, Sumoimari, Komargaon, and Rawanagaon areas in Majuli," an official said.

"Among them, eight birds that survived the suspected poisoning are currently undergoing treatment at the Ratanpur Veterinary Hospital," the official added.

Police have detained 17 people for interrogation.

"Every year after the arrival of the winter season, the migratory birds come to Majuli in search of food, and they stay here for months and then return back. This time before November, the birds came here and were spotted in different areas. Yesterday, when we were busy in the Republic Day celebrations, the villagers informed us that someone had poisoned the migratory birds. We arrived at the spot and took some of the birds who survived for medical treatment," a forest official said.

"We suspected that the birds were poisoned. During our inquiry, we have found the poison that was given to the birds. Seventeen persons, including four women, were detained in connection with the case," he said.

Environmentalists across Assam have expressed their anger and demand for immediate arrests of the culprits.