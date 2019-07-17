Union Cabinet Meeting At Parliament Today Afternoon

A meeting of Union Cabinet is scheduled to take place at Parliament

A meeting of Union Cabinet is scheduled to take place at Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting is scheduled for 1 pm and will be held at the Annexe building of Parliament.

In the first Union Cabinet meeting that was held on May 31 after Narendra Modi assumed office as the Prime Minister for a second term, approval was given for all landholding eligible farmer families to avail benefits under PM-KISAN scheme. Under this scheme, income support of Rs 6,000 is granted in three installments.

As part of engaging with fellow parliamentarians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet lawmakers in the age group of 46 to 57 years at his residence today.

On Thursday, PM Modi will meet lawmakers, who are above 57 years.



The Prime Minister has been meeting parliamentarians in groups.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.