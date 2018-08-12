Under-Construction North East Corridor Flyover Collapses In Darjeeling District

The work was going on for converting the highway stretch into a four lane. (Representational)

A portion of an under-construction flyover came crashing down at Phansidewa in Darjeeling district yesterday without injuring anybody, police said.

The incident happened near Kanthibhita in Phansidewa town along the National Highway 31D.

The work was going on for converting the highway stretch into a four lane. The project is part of the East-West corridor envisaged under National Highways Development Project - PhaseII, and is a vital link for connectivity to the North East.

An investigation into the incident is underway, said a National Highway Authority of India representative.