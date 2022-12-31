Under-Construction Building Collapses In Punjab, Rescue Operation On

"We are focused on rescue at the site. NDRF teams have been moved," Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar told PTI over phone.

Rescue operation is underway.

Chandigarh:

A portion of a building undergoing construction in Mohali's Kharar town collapsed on Saturday evening and efforts are being made to ascertain if anyone got trapped under the debris, police said.

Asked if workers or anyone else could be trapped under the debris of the commercial building, he said, "Rescuers are at the job."

