Under Construction Bridge Collapses In Bihar, 5th Incident In 9 Days

The collapsed bridge in Bihar's Madhubani

An under construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Madhubani region on Friday in the fifth incident of its kind in the state over the last nine days.

This incident took place at Madhepur Block of Bheja police station in Madhubani district where a 75 m long bridge was under construction.

The bridge, being built at cost of Rs 3 crore, had been under construction since 2021. It was being built by the Rural Works Department of the Bihar government.

As the water levels rose, a 25 m long supporting pillar crashed into the river below.

Pictures from the site showed the fallen pillars covered with huge tarpaulin sheets.

Tejashwi Yadav, Opposition leader in Bihar assembly, was quick to spotlight the latest fall and take a swipe.

A bridge caved in at Kishanganj district on Thursday.

An under-construction small bridge collapsed in East Champaran district on June 23.

On June 22, a bridge, built over the Gandak canal, collapsed in Siwan.

On June 19, a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Araria. The concrete bridge over the Bakra River, built after spending crores, came apart in seconds.