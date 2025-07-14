"Whoever Fires A Bullet Will Get Shot": Bihar Minister Warns Criminals

Amid concerns over the rise in incidents of crime in Bihar, Labour Resources Minister Santosh Singh on Monday issued a stern warning to criminals, stating that under the NDA government in the state, "whoever fires a bullet will get shot".

Speaking to the mediapersons in Patna, Santosh Singh emphasised that no criminal will be spared in Bihar.

He claimed that during the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD regime, people were afraid to leave their homes after sunset, fearing for their safety, but the situation has changed under the current government.

"There was a time in Lalu's rule when families were worried if someone stepped out in the evening, unsure if they would return home safely. Today, notorious criminals have been silenced or eliminated under the NDA government. The criminals of Bihar should remember: whoever fires a bullet will get shot," Singh asserted.

Targeting the opposition, Singh accused the Lalu family and opposition parties of opposing the state's development efforts and provoking the people by criticising the Nitish Kumar-led state government.

"The opposition is constantly opposing the ongoing voter list revision work in Bihar, creating unnecessary issues to mislead the public. They talk about the Constitution, but in reality, they do not believe in it," he said.

Singh explained that the voter list revision aims to identify how many people in Bihar are benefiting from government schemes and to ensure that every eligible Bihari receives the facilities provided by the state government.

"Even before this, voter list revisions were conducted, but there was no opposition then. Now, the opposition is creating unnecessary controversies for political gain ahead of elections," Singh added.

He further stated that having a ration card, electricity bill, and name in the voter list is essential for availing government facilities, and the NDA government's efforts are aimed at improving healthcare, education, and other services in Bihar.

Santosh Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader and member of the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet, is a two-time Member of Legislative Council from Rohtas.

