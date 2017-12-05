Uma Bharti To Fast Unto Death If Ganga Mission Dosen't Start By October 2018

Union minister Uma Bharti today said she would launch 'mahaupvaas se mahaprayan' (fast unto death) if implementation of plans related to Ganga cleaning did not start by October next year.The drinking water and sanitation minister made the remarks in the presence of Union Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in New Delhi.Uma Bharti had held the portfolio of water resources before Mr Gadkari took charge of the ministry following a reshuffle of the Union Cabinet in September."I want to see each Ganga-related plan being implemented by October, 2018. I am not saying that I want to see (complete execution) of the plans, but am keen on seeing the beginning or mid-way of (the execution)," she said at the event."If it did not happen, I will go for 'mahaupvaas' till 'mahaprayan' at Triveni Sangam in Prayag (in Uttar Pradesh)," she said.She also praised Mr Gadkari, stating that the strings of the ministry implementing Ganga cleaning works were in the hands of the "right person".Addressing the attendees at the event, largely comprising officials and scientists, the minister said the BJP-led NDA government had the mandate to rule the country till February, 2019 and therefore, the works had to be completed by October, 2018."Who has seen time (future)? Hence, we have to implement the Ganga-related plans by October, 2018," she said.