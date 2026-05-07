On Camera, Patient's Relatives Go On Rampage At Maharashtra Hospital After His Death

A ward of a government hospital in Maharashtra's Thane was damaged and staff allegedly assaulted after the death of a 45-year-old patient on Wednesday.

The patient, Bhagwan Nimbore, was reportedly facing a liver problem and was admitted to a hospital in Ulhasnagar for treatment on Wednesday. He died two hours later during the treatment.

When told about his death, the angry family members gathered in a ward and started damaging medical equipment. During the rampage, they also clashed with the hospital staff.

In a video that has gone viral of the incident, the man's wife and son can be seen vandalising hospital equipment inside the ward.

"My father is gone. My father is dead," the son was heard shouting.

"Smash everything. Don't leave anything intact," another man can be heard saying.

A security guard seen in the video was seen calming the family members.

"Hey brother, calm down. Don't take the law into your own hands. Hey Aunty, stay calm; you'll get hurt," he said.

"What did you people do? My husband is gone. You guys just stood there watching," the weeping woman told the guard.

"I want my husband back! You people killed him," she said.

The man was then seen arguing with a doctor. "Where were you guys when we were screaming for help? Why are you showing up now? It's all over."

In protest against the incident, the hospital administration launched a 'stop work' agitation, highlighting the issue of security. The administration demanded that a case be immediately registered against the accused and that they be arrested.

The mayor, Ashwini Nikam, and senior officials from the police administration arrived at the hospital and held a meeting with the staff. The police gave an assurance that strict legal action would be taken against the accused and they would be arrested.

A case was then filed, following which the hospital administration withdrew their strike.

(With inputs from Amjad Khan)