ULFA-I Chief's Family Heard 'Shots' Near Home, It Was Firecracker

Tension prevailed in Assam's Chabua after United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) chief Paresh Baruah's family claimed shots were heard near his ancestral residence on Monday, but the police later confirmed firecrackers were being burst.

Bimal Baruah, the elder brother of Paresh Baruah, stated that two rounds of blank fire were heard near the residence, although no CCTV footage has captured the act.

"Unidentified persons fired two rounds of blank shots near the residence around 12.30 am. No footage has been captured. Police have visited the spot and started an investigation. It appears someone is attempting to disturb the law and order situation," he said.

Police officials stated that a team from Chabua Police Station reached the site launched a probe and collected CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Assam Police confirmed that the sounds heard by Bimal Baruah were firecrackers being burst at a birthday party at a house 150 away from the ancestral house.

The ULFA-I, led by Paresh Baruah, remains an insurgent outfit engaged in an armed movement for independent Assam.