Uddhav Thackeray's Posters With Aurangzeb Crop Up In Mumbai, Later Removed

Police said investigation is underway

Hoardings of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar with Aurangzeb's picture in it, were put up in the Mahim area of Mumbai, police said on Thursday.



"Posters were put up at night, no information yet on who put them up. It has been removed now. No complaint received so far," Mumbai Police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar reacted to the matter and said Uddhav Thackeray's new love for Aurangzeb can be seen.

"Uddhav Thackeray's new love for Aurangzeb can be seen. Those who're compromising with Hindutva, won't be forgiven by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Kesarkar added.

Earlier on June 19, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that no Muslim in India is a descendant of Aurangzeb, and nationalist Muslims in the country do not recognize the Mughal emperor as their ruler.

Mr Fadnavis also said that there is only one king, and that is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Muslims also respect him.

"Our king is only Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We cannot have another king. Muslims in India are not descendants of Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb and his clan came from outside," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, June 8, tension simmered in Maharashtra's Kolhapur after some youth allegedly posted objectionable posts on social media with a reference to Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.