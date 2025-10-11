Team Thackeray Protests Over Farmers' Distress, Demands Loan Waiver

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his party- the Shiv Sena (UBT)- launched a protest on Friday demanding immediate relief for farmers, including a complete loan waiver and compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare.

Thackeray accused the state government of misleading farmers with a "Rs 31,000 crore lie" and warned of a larger, statewide protest if the demands were not met before Diwali.

"Farmers have told me that Rs 50,000 per hectare and a full loan waiver are non-negotiable. They have announced a Rs 31,000 crore package and shown it as the biggest in the country; in reality, it is the biggest lie," Thackeray said.

A Swipe At PM Modi

During the protest, Thackeray accused the Maharashtra government of being indifferent to farmers' distress, pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra, during his recent visit to the state, did not even mention the farmers.

Invoking Prime Minister Modi's 2014 promise to double farmers' income, the Shiv Sena UBT remarked, "It's 2025 now; forget doubling income, they are not even listening to farmers' pain. My farmers today have to sell their wives' mangalsutras; why is nobody paying attention?"

'Will Support State Government Package If...'

Thackeray said on Friday that the Shiv Sena UBT was ready to support the Maharashtra government's package if Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis first transferred Rs 1 lakh per hectare to the accounts of the farmers before Diwali.

"The chief minister asks what my moral responsibility is in leading this protest. Did we not waive off loans during the MVA (Mahavikas Aghadi) rule? This is not a hambarda morcha but an ishara morcha. If the loan waiver is not implemented, we will take this agitation across the state," Thackeray warned.

He also urged farmers not to lose hope. "Do not be afraid, do not think of suicide, we will fight this till the very end," Thackeray said and announced a plan to visit every district after Diwali to review the delivery of the relief package.

What Is The Package?

The state government has unveiled a Rs 31,000 crore relief package for farmers hit by the September floods.

Crops across over 65 lakh hectares were damaged, with major losses reported in cotton, soybean, onion, and pomegranate farms.

Of the total package, Rs 17,675 crore is earmarked for crop damage compensation, while farmers will receive Rs 30,000 per damaged well and Rs 10,000 per hectare to support the Rabi season. Additional funds are being provided for livestock losses, home repairs, and medical costs.

The government maintains that Rs 21,000 crore from the package will be directly credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts, with both the Centre and the state contributing Rs 6,000 each under separate aid schemes.

Fadnavis Slams Team Thackeray Protest

Chief Minister Fadnavis questioned Uddhav Thackeray's moral authority to lead the protest, recalling that during his tenure as chief minister, Thackeray announced a Rs 20,000 crore loan waiver that was similar to a relief already implemented by the BJP-led government three years earlier.

"He didn't do anything extraordinary. He declared Rs 50,000 for current account holders but didn't spend even a penny. When our government was formed, we cleared dues of 16 lakh farmers," Fadnavis said.

He also alleged that Thackeray was resorting to street protests "only to keep his party relevant."