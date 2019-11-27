Uddhav Thackeray, His Wife Rashmi Meet Maharashtra Governor

Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by wife Rashmi, met the Maharashtra Governor today.

Maharashtra chief minister-designate and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai today.

Mr Thackeray, to be sworn-in as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday, was accompanied by wife Rashmi, an official said.

The Shiv Sena chief will be the first from the Thackeray family to be sworn in as the chief minister.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress on Tuesday named Uddhav Thackeray as their chief ministerial face.

The three parties have claimed support of 166 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Devendra Fadnavis resigned as CM on Tuesday, barely 80 hours after taking oath for the second time, the move necessitated by his deputy and NCP leader Ajit Pawar's resignation citing "personal reasons".

Mr Fadnavis was sworn in on November 23 in an early morning hush hush ceremony, with the support of Ajit Pawar, who then headed the 54 member NCP legislature party.

The NCP removed Ajit Pawar as its legislature party leader the same day after he took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

