D Fadnavis' <i>Shayari</i>, Uddhav Thackeray's Reply, And Changing Equations Buzz

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' praise of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, the latter's response, and a series of political developments in the state's power corridors have sparked a buzz. While it would be premature to say that the BJP and the Sena (UBT) are coming close, the political backdrop to public remarks and some recent developments behind closed doors have prompted talk about a possible political realignment in Maharashtra.

A Farewell Shayari, And Its Response

Uddhav Thackeray's term as a member of the legislative council ends in May. In his farewell speech, Chief Minister Fadnavis praised Thackeray's leadership, administrative experience and restraint in politics. He said the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief led the state during a difficult time -- the Covid pandemic -- and added that Thackeray's character is "not very political". The BJP leader said Thackeray, like his father and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, sticks to a decision once he makes up his mind.

Fadnavis also praised Thackeray's photography skills and said he is good with words. He then added a shayari, with lines that ostensibly referred to the Shiv Sena parting ways with the BJP after the 2019 Assembly polls.

"Jinko mera haath pakad kar chalna tha, hairat hai wo baat pakadkar baith gaye (The one who was to hold my hand and walk clung on to some words and stopped)," he said.

In his response, Thackeray thanked Fadnavis and said a difference of opinion is normal in politics, but the public good is paramount. He also said, "Solutions to many problems can be found if dialogue continues." And then he responded to the shayari, "Aisa kaun si baat thi ki kisi aur ka haath pakadna pada? (Why did you have to hold someone else's hand?" The remark was an unmissable reference to his lieutenant-turned-arch rival Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion that split the Shiv Sena, and is now Deputy Chief Minister, and sat next to Fadnavis in the Council.

Some Key Developments

While the exchange between Fadnavis and Thackeray may be nothing more than political courtesy, some recent developments have imparted an assumed significance to their words.

Chief Minister Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya recently had a closed-door meeting, where the Sena (UBT) leaders are learnt to have raised complaints from MLAs over inadequate funding for development initiatives. Fadnavis reportedly ensured that all MLAs would be provided with the necessary funds.

Also, Thackeray met the Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narvekar, and sought the appointment of Sena (UBT)'s Bhaskar Jadhav as Leader of the Opposition. Sena (UBT)'s allies, Congress and NCP (SP), did not know of this meeting, sources have said.

The Leader of the Opposition post is vacant since none of the Opposition parties met the cut-off in the 2024 state polls.

Differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi also came to the fore during the voting for the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill -- the Sena (UBT) supported it, but the Congress and NCP (SP) opposed.

All is not well on the other side of the political aisle either. Ties between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Sena have strained over local body polls in Satara. There is also concern among the Shinde camp about alleged attempts to sideline him.