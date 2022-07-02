Udaipur Killing: NIA Court Sends Four Accused To 10-Day Police Custody

Two of the accused were produced before the NIA court amid tight security arrangements.

A National Investigative Agency (NIA) court remanded in 10-day police custody the four people arrested in the murder case of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested on Tuesday, hours after they allegedly killed the tailor with a cleaver at his shop for extending supporting to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, and posted videos online saying they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The two others, Mohsin and Asif, were caught on Thursday night for being involved in the plan to kill Kanhaiya Lal.

They were produced before the court here amid tight security arrangements.

"The court ordered police remand till July 12," according to a lawyer.

There were heavy police arrangements on the court premises and several lawyers shouted slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Give Death Sentence To Kanhaiya's Killers."

When the accused were being taken back in a police vehicle, a mob of lawyers tried to attack them.

