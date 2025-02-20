In Ranveer Allahbadia's Supreme Court Hearing, A Nupur Sharma Reference

Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud's reference to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Tuesday - in a hearing on podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's 'sex and parents' comment on stand-up comedy show 'India's Got Latent' - has triggered quite the kerfuffle online.

A number of users on X and other social media platforms have called out the "false equivalence", and most have backed Ms Sharma, criticising Mr Chandrachud and insisting that her controversial remarks - on Prophet Mohammed - pale in comparison to Mr Allahbadia's "obscene" words.

During the hearing Mr Chandrachud sought protection for Mr Allahbadia, arguing his client had received death threats, including warnings of acid attacks, and faced a Rs 5 lakh 'bounty'.

"Please see my interim application. 'Ranveer Allahbadia ki zubaan kaatkar laane wale ko milega 5 lakhs ka inaam' (Whoever ends Ranveer Allahbadia's life will get Rs 5 lakh as reward) is the threat."

Chandrachud cites legal precedents



Chandrachud: One of the co-accused has been threatened with acid attack. In Nupur's case, there were threats and the remarks were worse. The moment there is 2nd FIR, it constitutes abuse of process#SupremeCourt @BeerBicepsGuy — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 18, 2025

Mr Chandrachud then cited legal precedents to make his case, including that of Nupur Sharma, saying, "In the Nupur (Sharma) case there were threats and the remarks were worse."

He was referring to an August 2022 plea by Ms Sharma; she had asked the Supreme Court to club multiple police cases so she did not have to travel to different states for each hearing.

Mr Allahbadia this week moved the Supreme Court with an identical plea.

READ | Noting Death Threat To Nupur Sharma, Supreme Court Offers Relief

The court agreed to hear that plea in light of the death threats made. The court also agreed to club the FIRs against Ms Sharma and handed them to the police in Delhi.

X Users Against Abhinav Chandrachud

Mr Chandrachud's legal argument, however sound that may be, sparked an uproar online, with many questioning the comparison.

No way!

No comparison!

These two cases are totally different.

Junior Chandrachud is getting wrong training.

Such statements are only to create confusion and diversion.

Bad president is being set



Nupur Sharma's statement was worse: Ranveer Allahbadia's lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud pic.twitter.com/MqvUo5lIzW — Pramod Kaushal (@PramodK80500455) February 18, 2025

"This false equivalence to get bail for Ranveer Allahbadia is condemnable. Nupur still can't go out without security. Ranveer will be doing his podcasts after two-three months," one user, with the handle @Incognito_qfs, posted.

While pleading for relief... Ranveer Allahabadia's lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud dragged Nupur Sharma in this controversy out of nowhere and said her statements were far worse than Ranveer Allahabadia.



This false equivalence to get bail for Ranveer Allahabadia is condemnable. Nupur… pic.twitter.com/2E61lzvmfp — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) February 18, 2025

"No way! No comparison! These two cases are totally different. Junior Chandrachud is getting wrong training. Such statements are only to create confusion and diversion. Bad (precedent) is being set," another raged, while a third cast aspersions on Mr Chandrachud's legal training.

What does Nupur Sharma have to do with this case?



Ranveer Allahabadia's lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud dragged Nupur Sharma in this controversy out of nowhere and said her statements were far worse than Ranveer Allahabadia. pic.twitter.com/rNt2IWejik — Kapadia CP (@Ckant72) February 18, 2025

"... brought up Nupur Sharma as a defense in Allahbadia's case... saying that what was quoted is far worse. Maybe he got his law degree through his father's influence," user @ArabiLootera said. For context, Abhinav Chandrachud is the son of former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

"Is Abhinav high on some illegal stuff ? Or these nincompoop dynastic nepotistic idiots lack basic knowledge ? These fools shd speak less..." X user @shankaradii declared.

So What Happened In Allahbadia Hearing?

Meanwhile, back in the Supreme Court, Mr Allahbadia received a scathing reprimand for "something dirty in his mind". Justice Kant ripped into the YouTuber, saying, "What embarrassment he has caused to his parents? We know from where he has copied the question. There are certain societies where they warn who are not supposed to watch such programmes... (referring to age-restrictions for children)."

READ | "Dirt On Mind": Court Relief, Scathing Rebuke For Allahbadia

Eventually, though, the court also acknowledged the issue of death threats, saying, "We have a judicial system... we are bound by the rule of law. If there are threats, the law will take its course. We are not supporting this (the threats). I am sure the State will provide necessary protection..."

The court, finally, also accepted Mr Allahbadia's submissions, giving him temporary protection from arrest and blocking further police cases against him.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.