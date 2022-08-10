Noting Death Threat To Nupur Sharma, Supreme Court Offers Her Relief

All FIRs against Nupur Sharma will be clubbed together and handed over to Delhi Police

The Supreme Court has agreed to Nupur Sharma's request to club all the police cases against her so that she does not have to defend herself in different states.

Ms Sharma was suspended in June as spokesperson for the BJP after her comments about Prophet Muhammad triggered huge protests in India and a series of official complaints by Gulf countries.

First Information Reports, or FIRs, against her have been filed in multiple states.

She had asked the Supreme Court to collate them. The judges, agreeing to that, said they have considered death threats to her. The Supreme Court also allowed her to approach the Delhi High Court for quashing the FIRs against her.

At a hearing on July 1, two judges of the Supreme Court held Ms Sharma "single-handedly responsible" for violence that broke out after her comment on the Prophet during a news channel debate.

The Supreme Court today said all police cases against Ms Sharma will be clubbed together and handed over to the Delhi Police. The police in the national capital, a Union Territory, comes under the Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah.

During the hearing on July 1, Ms Sharma had requested the Supreme Court to club together all FIRs filed against her across the country and transfer them to Delhi, city security threat that she and her family would face if she goes to each state for court hearings.

Later, on July 19, the Supreme Court had said Ms Sharma cannot be arrested in the nine cases against her over her comments on the Prophet. She had pleaded that after the July 1 order, there had been instances like an Ajmer Dargah employee threatening on video to slit her throat and another Uttar Pradesh resident abusing her and threatening to behead her.

Cases have been filed against her in Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam.