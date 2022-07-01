Nupur Sharma 'Obstinate, Arrogant Character': Supreme Court

"She faces threats or she has become security threat? This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," Justice Surya Kant said after Ms Sharma's lawyer said she has been getting threats, and it wouldn't be safe for her to travel now.

"We saw the debate on how she was incited. But they way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer. It is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country," he said.

Pulling up Delhi Police and the TV channel hosting the debate, the bench asked, "What has Delhi police done ? Don't make us open our mouth, what was the TV debate about? Only to fan an agenda? Why did they choose a sub-judice topic?"

Slamming Ms Sharma further, the court said he remarks "show her obstinate and arrogant character". "What if she is the spokesperson of a party. She thinks she has back up of power and can make any statement without respect to the law of the land," Justice Surya Kant said.