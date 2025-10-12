The 6 Roadblocks On Tejashwi Yadav's Route To Success

In the intricate theatre of Bihar politics, the stage is set for the 2025 assembly election, and at the centre stands Tejashwi Yadav, the 35-year-old leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Yet, as the curtain rises, it reveals not just the opposition led by Nitish Kumar's National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but a series of formidable roadblocks that threaten to obscure his path to victory.

Let us traverse the landscape of these challenges, each a unique terrain fraught with its own complexities.

The Shadow of Prashant Kishor

First, we cast our gaze upon the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor, the political strategist turned rival, whose ambition has drawn him to most likely contest from Raghopur. At this moment, PK has begun his campaign from Raghopur but has not declared himself formally as the candidate, and is giving nightmares to Tejashwi.

For Tejashwi Yadav, this constituency is not merely a geographical location; it is a bastion steeped in family legacy - his victories echo those of his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and mother, Rabri Devi.

Tejashwi Yadav won from Raghopur twice (2015 and 2020). His margin of victory over BJP's Satish Kumar (also a Yadav candidate, who had earlier defeated Rabri Devi) was 38,174 votes.

Prashant Kishor's entry is akin to a sudden storm, threatening to disrupt the calm of a familiar sea. The question looms: can a political newcomer like PK, with a reputation for strategic prowess, unseat a scion of such a storied lineage?

One possible answer is that if the BJP fields Satish Kumar again (a Yadav candidate), as it did in the past, then the Yadav vote might split. Thus, PK might end up winning as a result of the united non-Yadav votes. But that right now sounds like pie-in-the-sky. The answer may lie in the shifting loyalties of the electorate, who might be swayed by the allure of change.

The AIMIM Challenge

Next, we navigate the turbulent waters stirred by Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), poised to field several candidates in Bihar. While the AIMIM's electoral success may be questionable (in 2020 AIMIM won five seats in Muslim majority Seemanchal region), the potential to draw Muslim votes poses a significant threat to the Mahagathbandhan.

Here lies a paradox: Tejashwi's base is bolstered by the Muslim-Yadav (M-Y) coalition, yet the very foundation of this support is at risk of fracturing under the weight of competing candidates. It is a delicate dance, one that could determine the fate of the alliances forged in the crucible of communal politics.

Intrafamily Rivalries

As we delve deeper, the drama unfolds within Tejashwi Yadav's own family. His elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, and sister, Rohini Acharya, emerge as potential saboteurs, their ambitions and resentments simmering just beneath the surface. The familial bond, often a source of strength, here morphs into a potential fracture line.

In a political landscape where perception is as pivotal as reality, the whispers of dissent within the Yadav clan could prove detrimental, casting doubt on Tejashwi Yadav's leadership at a critical juncture.

His elder sister, Dr Misa Bharti (has a professional medical degree), is an MP from Pataliputra (next to Patna, the state capital) and had last won in 2024. She is also very ambitious and could pose a challenge to her younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, in the future.

The Congress Dilemma

Further complicating matters is the posture of the Congress Party, an ally that hesitates to endorse Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate. This indecision resonates through the ranks of the Mahagathbandhan, sowing seeds of uncertainty among supporters.

In a coalition reliant on unity, the lack of a clear frontrunner may inhibit Tejashwi Yadav's ability to galvanise the diverse voter base necessary for a successful campaign. The Congress's reticence could be interpreted not just as a strategic choice, but as a lack of faith that might undermine Tejashwi Yadav's credibility.

The Bargaining Table

Lastly, we arrive at the bargaining table, where allies like the Left Parties - especially the Deepankar Bhattacharya-led CPI-ML, JMM, and VIP Party leader Mukesh Saini engage in a delicate negotiation for seat-sharing.

Each party seeks to amplify its voice, yet this cacophony may drown out the singular message needed for electoral success. The more they jockey for position, the more fragmented the coalition becomes, rendering Tejashwi Yadav's campaign vulnerable to the very allies meant to bolster it. It is a precarious balancing act, where unity must be forged amidst the clamour of competing interests.

The Albatross of the M-Y Factor

In this labyrinth of challenges, the most profound may be the M-Y factor itself. The Muslim-Yadav coalition has long been the cornerstone of Tejashwi Yadav's political identity, yet it also confines him within the boundaries set by his father.

To transcend this legacy and appeal to a broader electorate, he must navigate the delicate interplay of tradition and innovation. The path to victory is fraught with obstacles-both external and internal-and the journey ahead demands not just strategy, but a deftness of spirit.

In conclusion, Tejashwi Yadav stands at a crossroads, where the echoes of history meet the uncertainties of the future. In the grand tapestry of Bihar politics, each thread-be it the ambitions of rivals, familial discord, or coalition dynamics-plays a crucial role in determining the outcome of the 2025 assembly election.

Only by confronting these challenges with clarity and conviction can he hope to emerge victorious in the complex arena that is Bihar's political landscape. In 2020, Tejashwi Yadav's Mahagathbandhan lost against the NDA by a whisker of 12,768 votes (0.03 per cent).

Some considered it pure bad luck; others argued the NDA won by stealth. This year, will Tejashwi Yadav prove to have better luck? Or will it be worse, given the challenge from the six roadblocks?

We will only know on November 14, when the counting for the assembly polls takes place.