Ranveer Allahbadia Gets Relief, Top Court Rips Into His "Obscene" Comment

The Supreme Court has given YouTube personality Ranveer Allahbadia - roiled in a row over comments about parents and sex during an episode of stand-up show 'India's Got Latent' - a measure of relief after it said no further police cases could be filed against him on this matter.

The court also said Mr Allahbadia, who claimed death threats to his family and himself, he could approach Maharashtra and/or Assam police for "protection of life and liberty, in case of threats".

He was also told he would not be arrested, by either Maharashtra or Assam cops, so long as he cooperates with the investigation, or on the basis of a third complaint filed in Jaipur.

Mr Allahbadia, however, was told to deposit his passport with police in Maharashtra's Thane, and warned not to try and leave the country without the court's nod. He was also told neither he nor his associates could participate in any further stand-up comedy or 'roast' shows till further notice.

The court also sought the centre's response on guidelines for 'obscene' content on social media.

Court Rips Into Ranveer Allahbadia

On Tuesday morning a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh convened to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's plea to club FIRs and seek anticipatory bail against possible arrest by Guwahati Police, which last week sent a team to his apartment in Mumbai to question him.

The hearing began with Mr Allahbadia's lawyer, Abhinav Chandrachud, the son of the previous Chief Justice, DY Chandrachud, in the court's crosshairs over his position on the comments.

Mr Chandrachud declared himself "personally disgusted" by what Mr Allahbadia said; "I cannot defend on moral grounds," he said, but also pointed out "... whether it (the comment in question) rises to the level of criminal offense is another question".

The court, though, appeared initially disinclined to agree with Mr Chandrachud; Justice Kant was particularly irate, declaring, "If this is not obscenity in this country, then what is!?"

The hearing then turned into a fierce tongue-lashing for the Youtuber, aka 'BeerBiceps guy' on Instagram, with Justice Kant declaring "there is something dirty in his mind that is spread by this programme" and demanding to know "why should the court entertain such persons".

"What embarrassment he has caused to his parents? We know from where he has copied the question. There are certain societies where they warn who are not supposed to watch such programmes... (referring to age-restrictions for TV programmes) they maintain precautions."

READ | "Can't take Society For Granted": Court Raps Ranveer Allahbadia

"... but just because somebody thinks 'I am popular, I can speak anything and take society for granted' ... you tell us, who in the world would like such words?" Justice Kant raged.

"The words you have chosen... parents will be ashamed, and sisters will be ashamed. The entire society will feel ashamed. The perversion you and your henchmen have exhibited!"

Eventually, though, the court also acknowledged the issue of death threats, saying, "We have a judicial system... we are bound by the rule of law. If there are threats, the law will take its course. We are not supporting this (the threats). I am sure the State will provide necessary protection..."

The court, finally, also accepted Mr Allahbadia's submissions, giving him temporary protection from arrest and blocking further police cases against him.

Police Cases, Death Threats For 'BeerBiceps Guy'

Ranveer Allahbadia faces not only multiple police cases but also a summons from the National Commission of Women (on March 6, after skipping one for Monday, citing the death threats and a Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head) and, possibly, questions from a parliamentary panel too.

Two others - show host Samay Raima and participant Apoorva Makhija - also reported threats; both are named in police cases, as has Ashish Chanchalani, another social media influencer.

On Saturday Mr Allahbadia confessed to feeling "scared" by the threats to his life but insisted he would not back down. "I am watching death threats pour in from people saying they want to kill me... hurt my family," he said, also claiming an 'invasion' of his mother's medical clinic.

READ | "Scared, But Not Running": Ranveer Allahbadia's New Post Amid Row

After he failed to appear before the cops, cops from Mumbai and Guwahati went looking for him at his home in the former city, only to find the door locked and the social media personality - whose requests to record his statement at his home had been turned down - missing.

READ | Mumbai, Assam Cops At Ranveer Allahbadia's Home. But Door Is...

So far, the Mumbai cops, acting on a complaint from a BJP functionary, have recorded the statements of seven individuals; these include Ms Makhija and Mr Chanchalani. Separate investigations are being conducted by Guwahati Police and Maharashtra's Cyber Department.

Mumbai Police has not filed a case so far.

Ranveer Allahbadia Apologises

After the row broke, Allahbadia offered an apology and blamed a lapse in judgement.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate... it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," he said in a video message. He also acknowledged he had misused his platform. "I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened. I am just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part," he said.

On Saturday, apologising again for his remarks, Mr Allahbadia said, "My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful and I am genuinely sorry".

