"What Are You Doing to Ensure Clean Content?" Supreme Court Asks Centre

In a question that could have wider ramifications on the regulation of content online, the Supreme Court, while hearing YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's petition on the 'India's Got Latent' row, has asked the Centre whether it is planning to take any steps to regulate "obscene" content like the show on YouTube and social media.

During the hearing on Tuesday - in which it granted interim relief to Mr Allahbadia but not before severely rapping him for his comments and putting restrictions on him - the Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing in another case, whether the Centre would take steps to regulate "obscene" content like 'India's Got Latent' on websites like YouTube as well as social media platforms.

Terming the issue a "serious" one, the bench asked the additional solicitor general and the solicitor general to assist the court during the next hearing on Mr Allahbadia's petition.

The Supreme Court's question comes days after reports emerged that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology is considering writing to the Centre to strengthen laws to ensure that controversies like the one surrounding Mr Allahbadia's comments and the show they were made on are not repeated. The panel is understood to be considering recommending that the laws around digital content be made stricter.

'Something Very Dirty'

Hearing the petition by Mr Allahbadia in which he has sought the clubbing of FIRs against him in various states and anticipatory bail, the bench rebuked the YouTuber for his comments, asking, "If this is not obscenity in this country, then what is?".

"There is something very dirty in his mind, which has been vomited by him in the programme...He is insulting parents as well. Why should the courts entertain people like him... The words which you have used, parents will feel shamed. Sisters and daughters will feel ashamed. The entire society will feel shamed. It shows a perverted mind," Justice Kant said.

The court granted Mr Allahbadia interim protection from arrest and directed that no further FIRs be registered against him in the 'India's Got Latent' controversy. It directed him, however, to join the investigation when summoned, deposit his passport with the police and not leave the country, and not air any other show until further orders.