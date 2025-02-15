"Scared, But Not Running Away": Ranveer Allahbadia's New Post Amid Row

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who is in the eye of a raging storm, said that he has been receiving death threats amid controversy over his crass remarks on a reality show. "I am feeling scared... But, I am not running away," the podcaster said in an Instagram post.

"I am watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family," he said, claiming that some even tried to "invade" his mother's clinic posing as patients.

"I am feeling scared and I don't know what to do... But I am not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India," he added.

Ranveer Allahbadia, who has gained massive popularity on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel, had made distasteful comments about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's now-deleted YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'. The remarks sparked massive outrage, leading to multiple complaints against the social media personality.

Apologising again for his remarks, Mr Allahbadia today said, "My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful and I am genuinely sorry".

He has been asked to turn up before the Mumbai Police in connection with his remarks. On Friday, teams of Mumbai and Assam police on visited his home in the Versova area but it was locked.

In his post, the content creator has said that he has been cooperating with the police and all other authorities and "will be available to all the agencies".

He had earlier requested the Khar police that his statement be recorded at his residence, but his request was turned down. Meanwhile, an Assam police team also wants to question Mr Allahbadia in a case registered in Guwahati on a complaint by a resident there for alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show.

The case also names Mr Raina and other guest judges - Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija - besides Mr Allahbadia.

Mr Allahbadia - who has millions of followers and subscribers on Instagram and YouTube - earlier said the remark, apparently intended for quick laughs, was a "lapse in judgement".

"Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry... Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform.... Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect. Need to use this platform better and that's been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better... I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he had said in a video statement on X.