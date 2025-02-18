Several FIRs have been filed against Allahbadia aka 'BeerBiceps Guy' in Maharashtra, Assam, and Jaipur - following which he has been asked to appear in person to record statements. He is yet to respond to investigation agencies after being named in FIRs filed by Maharashtra Cyber Department, Guwahati Police, and Jaipur Police in the 'India's Got Latent' case, the police said.

Days after trying to get in touch with the Podcaster, the Mumbai and Guwahati police issued a joint statement on Monday saying Allahbadia has continuously been out of contact with the investigation agencies.

"Apart from Maharashtra Cyber and Guwahati Police, the Jaipur Police have also filed a case against Ranveer Allahbadia, but he has not yet been in contact with them too. Maharashtra Cyber Department has ordered Ranveer to appear before it on February 24," it said.

Last week, officials went to look for Allahbadia at his Mumbai residence, but his apartment was locked.

Allahbadia was also supposed to appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday morning, but as with the summons from Mumbai Police, he skipped the call. He has been summoned again by the women's panel on March 6.