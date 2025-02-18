The Supreme Court is hearing YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's petition today, seeking the clubbing of multiple cases filed against him over his controversial remarks made on comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'. A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is taking up the case.
The hearing has been scheduled after Allahbadia, who is facing police inquiries, moved the Supreme Court last week asking the FIRs against him to be combined. He also sought anticipatory bail to ward off arrest from Guwahati Police. Last week, Allahbadia's lawyer, Abhinav Chandrachud - the son of former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud - sought an urgent listing of the matter in the top court. However, the request was turned down by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.
Here are live updates on Supreme Court hearing of Ranveer Allahbadia's petition:
Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on 'India's Got Latent' show
Supreme Court has sought Centre's response over pornographic content on YouTube and social media amid Ranveer Allahbadia row. The top court has asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to give response on whether Centre will take any step to regulate such content.
Ranveer Allahbadia Skips Women Panel's Hearing Over "Death Threats"
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a new hearing date for 'India's Got Latent' Youtubers including Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina after they failed to appear in response to its summons regarding crass remarks made on their show.
Mr Allahbadia, citing death threats had requested the commission to postpone the hearing for three weeks. He has now been summoned before the panel on March 6.
Ranveer Allahbadia Row - Analysis: No, That's Not Funny
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, is facing a huge backlash over his remarks on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'. Both Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina have been at the receiving end of criticism and trolling over BeerBiceps' "sex with parents" comment.
The remarks have appalled internet users. Politicians, celebrities, the masses - the disgust has been uniform, not just at Allahbadia's comments but also at what his co-panellists said. There is a demand to act against content creators on digital platforms who use abusive, obscene and unacceptable language.
"Can't take Society For Granted": Supreme Court Raps Ranveer Allahbadia
The Supreme Court heard a plea by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs lodged over his comments on parents and sex during a show on YouTube. The court said no further FIRs will be registered against him.
FIRs in 3 states, women panel's summons to Ranveer Allahbadia
Several FIRs have been filed against Allahbadia aka 'BeerBiceps Guy' in Maharashtra, Assam, and Jaipur - following which he has been asked to appear in person to record statements. He is yet to respond to investigation agencies after being named in FIRs filed by Maharashtra Cyber Department, Guwahati Police, and Jaipur Police in the 'India's Got Latent' case, the police said.
Days after trying to get in touch with the Podcaster, the Mumbai and Guwahati police issued a joint statement on Monday saying Allahbadia has continuously been out of contact with the investigation agencies.
"Apart from Maharashtra Cyber and Guwahati Police, the Jaipur Police have also filed a case against Ranveer Allahbadia, but he has not yet been in contact with them too. Maharashtra Cyber Department has ordered Ranveer to appear before it on February 24," it said.
Last week, officials went to look for Allahbadia at his Mumbai residence, but his apartment was locked.
Allahbadia was also supposed to appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday morning, but as with the summons from Mumbai Police, he skipped the call. He has been summoned again by the women's panel on March 6.
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Gets Big Relief Along With Supreme Court Rap
The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down hard on podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who is at the centre of a row over comments about parents and sex on stand-up comedy show 'India's Got Latent'.
Big relief for Ranveer Allahbadia, Supreme Court grants interim protection from arrest
In a big relief, the Supreme Court has granted an interim protection from arrest to YouTuber and Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia. As per the order, no further case can be filed against him. The court also told Mr Allahbadia, who had claimed death threats to his family and himself, he could approach police in Maharashtra and/or Assam (two of the three states in which FIRs have been field against him) for "protection of his life and liberty, in case of threats".
It also added that Mr Allahbadia will not be accompanied by his lawyer during interrogation and he cannot leave the country without court permission.
"He should be ashamed": Supreme Court on Ranveer Allahbadia's crass remarks
Supreme Court on Tuesday said that Ranveer Allahbadia should be "ashamed".
"He should be ashamed of what he has done to his parents. We are not in ivory towers and we know how he copied and Australian show content. There are warnings in such shows," he said.
The Podcaster has cited death threats for not being able to appear before the investigating agencies. Posting a statement on social media, Allahbadia said, "I am watching death threats pour in from people saying they want to kill me... hurt my family...Some even tried to invade my other's clinic posing as patients."
Rs 5 lakh bounty to anyone bringing Ranveer Alllahbadia's "tongue" post
Ranveer Allahbadia's lawyer, Abhinav Chandrachud, tells top court about a social media post offering Rs five lakh to anyone "bringing his tongue".
To this, Justice Kant said, "His language is still better than yours. We disapprove threats but let law take its own course".
"If you can make...": Supreme Court on death threats to Ranveer Allahbadia
On death threats received by Ranveer Allahbadia, Justice Surya Kant said, "If you can make comments for cheap popularity, then others can also make threats for publicity".
Supreme Court Hears Ranveer Allahbadia's Plea In Crass Remarks Row
"There are only two FIRs as far we know, not that many FIRs are filed. Just because you are popular you cannot take the society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who will like this language? There is something very dirt in his mind which has been vomitted. Why should we protect him," Justice Kant questions Allahbadia's petition.
Supreme Court raps Ranveer Allahbadia
Supreme Court on Tuesday rapped Ranveer Allahbadia who filed a petition seeking to club FIRs against him over his controversial remarks made on comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'.
"If this is not obscene then what is? You can show your vulgarity anytime and show the depravity...there are only two FIRs. One in Mumbai and one in Assam. Liberty is a separate issue. It is not that every case is targeting you and you are entangled," Justice Surya Kant said.