Ranveer Allahbadia Row - Analysis: No, That's Not Funny

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, is facing a huge backlash over his remarks on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'. Both Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina have been at the receiving end of criticism and trolling over BeerBiceps' "sex with parents" comment.

The remarks have appalled internet users. Politicians, celebrities, the masses - the disgust has been uniform, not just at Allahbadia's comments but also at what his co-panellists said. There is a demand to act against content creators on digital platforms who use abusive, obscene and unacceptable language.

Allahbadia acknowledged his mistake and issued an apology through his social media handles, but his troubles are far from over.

An FIR was lodged against Allahbadia, Raina and the other judges on the panel of the show, including YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, comedian Jaspreet Singh, and content creator Apoorva Makhija (popularly known as the rebel kid).

It has also sparked a larger debate on free speech, so-called 'dark humour' and content monitoring of digital platforms like social media and OTT.

Light humour

The history of comedy in India is defined by the witticisms of Birbal in Mughal emperor Akbar's court or Tenali Rama in Sri Krishnadevaraya's court. Those who grew up watching Doordarshan will remember the 'Hasya Kavi' sammelan or humorous poetry sessions. Poetic jibes at the dispensation and corruption in our daily lives were considered peak humour.

The stand-up comedy - a western concept - was introduced to the Indian audience by the likes of Vir Das, who offers a combination of political humour, social commentary and cultural observations.

Vulgarity in stand-up comedy was noticed about a decade ago with the AIB (All India Bakchod)'s public roasts - a group of comedians subjecting their "victim" to jokes and ribbing. The jokes crossed the line, like never before.

The audience for west-inspired dark humour started growing and it became a fad among youth.

Vulgar insults and crude language were passed off as humour and Bollywood celebrities appeared to join in, in the name of entertainment and free speech.

When AIB uploaded these shows on YouTube for wider viewing, all hell broke loose. Vulgar content became mainstream.

According to the 'Internet in India 2024' report by Kantar and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), India is projected to surpass 900 million active internet users by 2025. Popular online activities include consuming OTT (over-the-top) content such as videos and music, online communication, and social media.

Allahbadia is popular for his podcast 'The Ranveer Show'. He has over 16 million followers across social media platforms. Raina's 'India's Got Latent' is watched by millions too - especially youngsters including school-going children.

"Digital media personalities, especially the influencers with millions of followers, have a great impact on the mindset of the youth and the teenage population who idolise them and perceive them as heroes," says Dr Sajeela Maini, senior consultant psychologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.

"Crude jokes, sexist remarks, abuses and offensive humour becomes cool and trendy and a part of their lifestyles. This impacts the youth's language and communication and encourages toxic masculinity," she says.

Crude comedy

With users of all age groups exposed to the internet, the content that children and teenagers are accessing online has raised a new age problem that demands immediate redressal. Imagine the kind of reach these podcasters/YouTubers/comedy influencers have.

Curious school-going children, driven by their peers, watch explicit digital content without their parents blissfully unaware.

With such a vast fan following, money has followed. Comedy Influencers are making a big splash in the world of digital marketing. Thanks to their large fan base, they have become powerful marketing tools for converting high consumption rates.

It's not just the current bunch - there are many more in the making and they are not afraid to use crass content. Children and youth are speaking their language in daily lives. Those who don't watch or follow them are seen as 'uncool'.

They are so popular among youth that they are invited to college fests. Last year, in November, Yash Rathi, a stand-up comedian, was forced to end his performance at IIT Bhilai's annual fest for using offensive language and expletives.

The young also have access to OTT content, which is streaming unmonitored.

"Constant exposure to crass humour or offensive language can lead to desensitization of harmful language and behaviour. And they start accepting inappropriate behaviour as 'normal' and even become insensitive to hurting others," says Dr Maini.

"Offensive humour is usually ruthless and often involves body shaming and making fun of others. This is detrimental to the society as it normalises inappropriate behaviour."

It's for all to see that self-regulation hasn't worked. The Union government did not anticipate such a negative social impact. It has erred by not framing laws and monitoring content on the digital platforms. There have been several instances of panellists and contestants crossing the line on these shows, giving rise to controversies.

The Allahbadia controversy has reached parliament with many MPs expressing shock and outrage. The Centre needs to bring digital media regulation that balances freedom of speech with content moderation.