'What He Has Done To His Parents...': Supreme Court Raps Ranveer Allahbadia

A row erupted over Ranveer Allahbadia's comments on parents and sex during a YouTube show.
New Delhi:
The Supreme Court heard a plea by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs lodged over his comments on parents and sex during a show on YouTube. The court said no further FIRs will be registered against him.
Here are the top quotes from the judgment:
- "There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited. Why should we protect him?"
- "What are values of society? What are these parameters, do you even know? Society has some self-evolved values. You need to respect them."
- "In name of freedom of speech, no one has licence to speak whatever they want against norms of society."
- "Words you have used will make daughters, sisters, parents and even society feel ashamed. These are the levels of depravity you and your henchmen have gone to."
- "You uttered such words for popularity and now threats are also issued for the same."
- "We are not in ivory towers and we know how he copied and Australian show content. There are warnings in such shows."
- "If this is not obscenity, what is it? Why should we quash or club FIRs against you."
- "If any other FIR is lodged against influencer Ranveer Allahbadia over his comments, he shall not be arrested."
- "Allahbadia shall deposit his passport at Thane police station, he shall not leave India without court's prior nod."
- "Allahbadia and his associates shall not do any other show for the time being."