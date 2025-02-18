'What He Has Done To His Parents...': Supreme Court Raps Ranveer Allahbadia

The Supreme Court heard a plea by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia against the FIRs lodged over his comments on parents and sex during a show on YouTube. The court said no further FIRs will be registered against him.

Here are the top quotes from the judgment: "There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited. Why should we protect him?" "What are values of society? What are these parameters, do you even know? Society has some self-evolved values. You need to respect them." "In name of freedom of speech, no one has licence to speak whatever they want against norms of society." "Words you have used will make daughters, sisters, parents and even society feel ashamed. These are the levels of depravity you and your henchmen have gone to." "You uttered such words for popularity and now threats are also issued for the same." "We are not in ivory towers and we know how he copied and Australian show content. There are warnings in such shows." "If this is not obscenity, what is it? Why should we quash or club FIRs against you." "If any other FIR is lodged against influencer Ranveer Allahbadia over his comments, he shall not be arrested." "Allahbadia shall deposit his passport at Thane police station, he shall not leave India without court's prior nod." "Allahbadia and his associates shall not do any other show for the time being."

