Cigarette In Hand, Driving At 120 kmph: 4 Teens Die In Udaipur Car Crash

Four teenagers, including three minors, were killed and six other people were injured when two cars collided in Udaipur on Saturday. A video that has emerged shows that the car in which the teenagers were travelling was being driven at a speed of 120 kmph at one point and at least two friends of the man driving, who was nonchalantly smoking a cigarette as music blared and a video played on a screen next to him, had urged him to slow down moments before the crash.

While there is darkness after the collision, the phone keeps recording and at least one of the friends can be heard begging people to rescue him, telling them he can't breathe.

The six friends had left in one car after attending a 'Mehfil-e-Milad' programme in Udaipur and were headed to the old Ahmedabad highway to have some tea. Their car collided with another, which was headed towards Gujarat, and while four of the friends - Mohammad Ayan (17), Adil Qureshi (14), Sher Mohammad (19), and Ghulam Khwaja (17) - died, two were seriously injured. All four people in the other car also sustained injuries.

The nearly nine-minute video shows one of the friends in the backseat recording Sher Mohammad driving as a Haryanvi song plays very loudly, along with the video, on the car stereo. As the car's speed crosses 100 kmph, the 19-year-old, still smoking, shows no sign of slowing down.

The friend recording says, "Haath hatao (move your hand)", and then focuses on the speedometer, where the needle can be seen crossing the 120 kmph mark. Soon after, a friend says the car is now at 140 kmph and asks Sher Mohammad to slow down. This is followed by another friend urging him to do the same.

Just seconds later, the car swerves, a scream can be heard, followed by a massive bang, the sound of glass shattering, and then darkness.

This is at the 1.23 mark in the video. Static follows for at least 40 seconds until two people can be heard groaning in pain

The cries of agony continue for over two minutes before one of the friends can be heard asking someone near the site of the accident for help. "Bachalo bhayya... Mummy... Bachalo (Save me, please)," he can be heard saying.

"Bachalo, main andar phansa hua hoon, mereko saans nahin aa rahi hai (I am stuck inside, I can't breathe)," he pleads and continues to do so as the video ends around the nine-minute mark.



Both surviving friends in that car, as well as the four in the other vehicle, are undergoing treatment, officials said.



(With inputs from Sanjay Vyas)