Three Students, Five Others Killed In Accident In Udaipur

The accident occurred near Khairad area In Udaipur. (Representational)

Eight people, including three children, were killed and three others were injured today when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said.

The passengers in the car were going for a picnic from Salumbar town to Udaipur city, when the accident occurred near Khairad area.

Three students in the age group of four to seven, four teachers and the owner of the school died in the accident.

Two more children and a teacher were injured, police official Shailendra Singh said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Udaipur while post-mortem of the bodies is underway, police said.