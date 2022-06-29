Udaipur Murder Live Updates: Gatherings Banned, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan

Udaipur murder live updates: The killers have been arrested. (File)

The murder of a tailor yesterday sparked tension in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The killers - Gos Mohammad and Riyaz - entered Kanhaiya Lal's shop at a crowded market in the city and slit his throat with a cleaver, and even filmed the incident. The attackers have been arrested. The murder is being treated as a terror incident, sources in the government said. Large gatherings have been banned and internet suspended across Rajasthan for 24 hour.

Here are the Live Updates on Udaipur murder:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jun 29, 2022 09:58 (IST) Suspended BJP Spokesperson Claims Death Threat After Udaipur Tailor's Murder

Suspended Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal has tweeted he and his family received death threats hours after a Hindu tailor in Rajasthan was murdered by Muslim men over a social media post on Prophet Muhammad. Read here

Suspended Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal has tweeted he and his family received death threats hours after a Hindu tailor in Rajasthan was murdered by Muslim men over a social media post on Prophet Muhammad. Read here

Jun 29, 2022 09:57 (IST) "Radicalisation Has To Be Controlled": Asaduddin Owaisi On Udaipur Murder

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi today said every violence has to be condemned and that "radicalisation has to be controlled" in the country, after a tailor's throat was slit by two men in Rajasthan's Udaipur in Taliban-style execution. Read here

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi today said every violence has to be condemned and that "radicalisation has to be controlled" in the country, after a tailor's throat was slit by two men in Rajasthan's Udaipur in Taliban-style execution. Read here

Jun 29, 2022 09:54 (IST) Udaipur Murder Live Updates: Not An Ordinary Incident, Says Ashok Gehlot

Udaipur beheading | It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy & links to this killing. I'm going for a meeting & will let you know the outcome: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/xjHWWn3d1L - ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 29, 2022

Jun 29, 2022 09:12 (IST) Udaipur Murder: Victim's Family To Get Rs 31 Lakh Aid From District Administration

Rajasthan | Udaipur beheading: A financial compensation of Rs 31 lakhs will be given to the kin of Kanhaiya Lal: Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/CH0F9mACvk - ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 29, 2022