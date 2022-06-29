Udaipur Murder Live Updates: Gatherings Banned, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan

Udaipur murder: The killers, Gos Mohammad and Riyaz, entered Kanhaiya Lal's shop at a crowded market and slit his throat with a cleaver, and even filmed the incident.

Udaipur Murder Live Updates: Gatherings Banned, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan

Udaipur murder live updates: The killers have been arrested. (File)

Jaipur/New Delhi:

The murder of a tailor yesterday sparked tension in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The killers - Gos Mohammad and Riyaz - entered Kanhaiya Lal's shop at a crowded market in the city and slit his throat with a cleaver, and even filmed the incident. The attackers have been arrested. The murder is being treated as a terror incident, sources in the government said. Large gatherings have been banned and internet suspended across Rajasthan for 24 hour.

Here are the Live Updates on Udaipur murder:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Jun 29, 2022 09:58 (IST)
Suspended BJP Spokesperson Claims Death Threat After Udaipur Tailor's Murder
Suspended Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal has tweeted he and his family received death threats hours after a Hindu tailor in Rajasthan was murdered by Muslim men over a social media post on Prophet Muhammad. Read here

Jun 29, 2022 09:57 (IST)
"Radicalisation Has To Be Controlled": Asaduddin Owaisi On Udaipur Murder
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi today said every violence has to be condemned and that "radicalisation has to be controlled" in the country, after a tailor's throat was slit by two men in Rajasthan's Udaipur in Taliban-style execution. Read here

Jun 29, 2022 09:54 (IST)
Udaipur Murder Live Updates: Not An Ordinary Incident, Says Ashok Gehlot
Jun 29, 2022 09:12 (IST)
Udaipur Murder: Victim's Family To Get Rs 31 Lakh Aid From District Administration
Jun 29, 2022 08:51 (IST)
Udaipur Tailor Kanhaiya Lal Killed On Camera, 2 Arrested: 10 Facts
The murder of a tailor, filmed by his killers, has sparked massive tension in Udaipur. Large gatherings have been banned and internet suspended across Rajasthan for 24 hours. The attackers seen on camera, Gos Mohammad and Riyaz, have been arrested.  Read here.

.