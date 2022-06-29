Udaipur Murder Live Updates: Gatherings Banned, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan

The murder of a tailor yesterday sparked tension in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The killers - Gos Mohammad and Riyaz - entered Kanhaiya Lal's shop at a crowded market in the city and slit his throat with a cleaver, and even filmed the incident. The attackers have been arrested. The murder is being treated as a terror incident, sources in the government said. Large gatherings have been banned and internet suspended across Rajasthan for 24 hour.
Here are the Live Updates on Udaipur murder:
Suspended Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal has tweeted he and his family received death threats hours after a Hindu tailor in Rajasthan was murdered by Muslim men over a social media post on Prophet Muhammad. Read here
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi today said every violence has to be condemned and that "radicalisation has to be controlled" in the country, after a tailor's throat was slit by two men in Rajasthan's Udaipur in Taliban-style execution. Read here
Udaipur beheading | It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy & links to this killing. I'm going for a meeting & will let you know the outcome: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/xjHWWn3d1L- ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 29, 2022
Rajasthan | Udaipur beheading: A financial compensation of Rs 31 lakhs will be given to the kin of Kanhaiya Lal: Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt- ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 29, 2022
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/CH0F9mACvk
The murder of a tailor, filmed by his killers, has sparked massive tension in Udaipur. Large gatherings have been banned and internet suspended across Rajasthan for 24 hours. The attackers seen on camera, Gos Mohammad and Riyaz, have been arrested. Read here.