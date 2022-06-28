Tension In Udaipur After Murder Of Tailor, Chief Minister Appeals For Peace

The murder of a tailor in broad daylight has pushed Rajasthan's Udaipur on edge. Shops have been shut, the police are on alert and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed for peace.

Calling the sitation "painful" and "shameful". Mr Gehlot said a situation of animosity has been created.

The murder is apparently linked to a series of inflammatory social media posts from two communities. The tailor is an accused in the case and was even questioned by the police.

The murder was filed by the alleged attackers and searches are on for them.

"I have spoken to the Chief Minister, the Superintendent of police and asked that arrests be made as soon as possible so the anger simmers down," said opposition leader Gulab Chand Kataria.