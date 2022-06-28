Don't Watch, Says Rajasthan Cop About Video Of Tailor's Beheading

Photo of alleged killers, police searching for them

"It is too grisly to watch, my advice is please don't look at the video," said a top Rajasthan cop after the murder of a tailor at his shop in Udaipur was filmed by his killers. Hawa Singh Ghumaria, the ADG Law and Order for Rajasthan, also asked the media not to broadcast the video because of its highly inflammatory content.

Two people have been arrested based on the video evidence.

Kanhaiya Lal was at his shop in a particularly crowded market in Udaipur when two men entered it this afternoon. Minutes later, they attacked him with knives. The killing was filmed; and the killers then gloated, also on camera, about how the tailor was murdered. The videos were posted on social media.

The man had expressed support on social media for the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who triggered an international controversy and large protests within India over her offensive remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

Udaipur is seething with tension now; 600 additional cops have been rushed to the popular tourist destination and the Internet has been suspended.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed for calm.