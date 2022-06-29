Video: Udaipur Tailor Murder Accused Overpowered By Cops While Fleeing

Udaipur killing: Screen grab of video shared by Congress social media coordinator

Two men who murdered a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur on camera in a gruesome terror attack tried to flee from the city on a motorcycle before the police intercepted them.

The tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, 48, was murdered in his shop by two Muslim men over social media posts on Prophet Muhammad. The two men in a video gloating over the murder even threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country's frontline anti-terror group National Investigation Agency, or NIA, has taken over the case.

The two men, wearing helmets, sped the bike on a highway on the outskirts of Udaipur as they tried to escape, Rajsamand police chief Sudheer Chaudhary told news agency PTI.

A police team guarding a barricade flagged them down. When the two tried to escape, the police overpowered them and arrested them. All this was seen on a video tweeted by Congress social media coordinator Nitin Agrawal.

Kanhaiya Lal is survived by wife and two sons, one 18 and the other 20 years old. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 31 lakh for the family and jobs for both the children.

The situation is calm in Udaipur, except for sporadic minor incidents, the police said.

Kanhaiya Lal, a few weeks ago, had posted remarks in support of Nupur Sharma, who was a BJP spokesperson when she made offensive remarks about Prophet Mohammad in a televised debate.

The comments triggered wide protests in India and condemnation from Gulf countries. The government sought to reassure them that the comments were of an individual and that India respects all religions.

Kanhaiya Lal's wife said that after his posts, a complaint was filed against him and he was arrested; that was followed by police-mediated sessions between the tailor and the complainants and the matter seemed settled with Kanhaiya Lal giving a written assurance that he did not want further assistance from the police. But soon after, he began receiving death threats, which he escalated to the local police.