'Killers Have International Links': Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot On Udaipur Tailor Murder

Preliminary investigation revealed the horrific murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur was done to spread terror, and international links of the two accused have also emerged, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said today amid massive shock and outrage across the country following the incident. He said a high-level meeting on the incident was held today and a case has been registered under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA.

"...further investigation will be done by the NIA (National Investigation Agency) in which Rajasthan ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) will fully cooperate. The police and administration should ensure law and order in the entire state and take strict action against those trying to create a nuisance," he tweeted in Hindi.

उदयपुर की घटना पर आज उच्चस्तरीय समीक्षा बैठक की। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बताया कि प्रारम्भिक जांच में सामने आया कि घटना प्रथम दृष्टया आतंक फैलाने के उद्देश्य से की गई है। दोनों आरोपियों के दूसरे देशों में भी संपर्क होने की जानकारी सामने आई है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 29, 2022

The Chief Minister appealed to all parties to maintain peace as the murder has sparked tensions in Udaipur.

The killers - Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari - entered 48-year-old Kanhaiya Lal's shop at a crowded market in the city and slit his throat with a cleaver, and even filmed the incident. The attackers have been arrested.

Weeks before his horrific murder on camera, Kanhaiya Lal had complained about death threats over a social media post in support of BJP leader Nupur Sharma, whose comment on Prophet Muhammad had triggered protests in India and condemnation from Gulf countries.

Kanhaiya Lal, a father of two sons, had been avoiding going to this shop because of the threats, his wife said. He had gone to his shop yesterday after a week.

The murder is being treated as a terror incident, sources in the government said. Large gatherings have been banned and the internet suspended across Rajasthan for 24 hours. The Union ministry said today it has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe into the case.

Several top Muslim organisations and leaders have strongly condemned the incident.