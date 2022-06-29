Suspended BJP Spokesperson Claims Threat After Udaipur Tailor's Murder

Naveen Kumar Jindal said he got death threats after the Udaipur murder

Suspended Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal has tweeted he and his family received death threats hours after a Hindu tailor in Rajasthan was murdered by Muslim men over a social media post on Prophet Muhammad.

The party suspended Mr Jindal last month over his tweets on the Prophet.

"This morning around 6:43 am I received three emails, in which a video of brother Kanhaiya Lal's throat being slit were attached. They threatened me and my family with such threats. I have informed the police," Mr Jindal tweeted in Hindi.

The murder of the tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, filmed by his killers, has sparked massive tension in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Large gatherings have been banned and internet suspended across the Congress-ruled state for 24 hours. The attackers seen on camera, Gos Mohammad and Riyaz, have been arrested.

Kanhaiya Lal had expressed support on social media for former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose provocative comments on Prophet Mohammed had set off a huge controversy at home and abroad.

The Udaipur killers gloated about the murder in a video and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.