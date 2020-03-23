Uber Suspends Cab Services In Several Cities Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Some or all of Uber's rides services will not be available till further notice, it said.

Cab aggregator firm Uber today said it was suspending taxi services in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur in Maharashtra apart from several cities across the country due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

They include the National Capital Region in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot in Gujarat, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jalandhar and Ludhiana in Punjab as well as Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur in Rajasthan.

While we will continue to offer services to meet the essential and urgent travel needs of communities we serve, some or all of Uber's rides services will not be available till further notice, its blog said, adding that UberPool and Uber Intercity services have been suspended across the country till further notice.