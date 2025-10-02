2 Tamil Nadu Cops Dismissed From Service For Alleged Gang Rape Of Andhra Woman

Two constables of the Tamil Nadu Police have been dismissed from service for the alleged gang rape of a young woman from Andhra Pradesh.

According to an official note from the Tiruvannamalai District Police, Constables D Sureshraj and P Sundar were dismissed under disciplinary proceedings. Both had been earlier suspended following their arrest in the case.

A senior police officer told NDTV, "Both the police constables involved in the rape of a woman in Tiruvannamalai district on September 30 have been dismissed from service today under Article 311 of the Constitution of India."

Victim Gang-Raped in Front Of Her Mother

According to the investigators, the victim and her mother were fruit sellers, and they travelled to Tiruvannamalai from Andhra Pradesh.

They were intercepted by Sureshraj and Sundar during the constables' night patrol duty on Tuesday.

Investigators said that the women were allegedly taken to a secluded spot, where the daughter was gang-raped in front of her mother.

Opposition Hits Out At State Government

This case has sparked outrage, with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K Palaniswami slamming the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

"The DMK government has to bow down in shame. I condemn the Stalin model government for pushing women to protect themselves from the police, who ought to be their stronghold," Palaniswami said.

The incident comes amid a rise in sexual offences in the state, often involving authority figures like police personnel and teachers turning perpetrators.

The DMK, however, has maintained that strict action is being taken in every such case, with legal proceedings being fast-tracked to ensure justice and conviction.