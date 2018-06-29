2 Soldiers Injured After Army Patrol Attacked In Jammu And Kashmir

A terrorist was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. (Representational)

Two soldiers were injured after an army patrol was attacked by terrorists with grenades in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district today. The area was immediately cordoned off and security personnel launched a search operation.

Police said a grenade was thrown at the army patrol party in Ahgam area of Shopian in south Kashmir.

In a separate incident, a terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out today between security forces and terrorists in the forests of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A police official said security forces launched a search operation in the forest of Kupwara following information about presence of terrorists there.

He said the exchange of firing was going on between the two sides but there were no casualties reported so far.

(With inputs from PTI)