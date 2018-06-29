2 Soldiers Injured After Army Patrol Attacked In Jammu And Kashmir

A terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out today between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: June 29, 2018 11:19 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS

A terrorist was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. (Representational)

Srinagar: 

Two soldiers were injured after an army patrol was attacked by terrorists with grenades in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district today. The area was immediately cordoned off and security personnel launched a search operation.

Police said a grenade was thrown at the army patrol party in Ahgam area of Shopian in south Kashmir.

In a separate incident, a terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out today between security forces and terrorists in the forests of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A police official said security forces launched a search operation in the forest of Kupwara following information about presence of terrorists there.

He said the exchange of firing was going on between the two sides but there were no casualties reported so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kupwara EncounterShopian Grenade AttackJammu and Kashmir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilHIVMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................