Two Powerful Blasts Near Congress Leaders' Residences In Manipur, No Inuries

As the pre-poll violence continued in Manipur, two powerful bombs, including an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated remotely, went off in front of the residences of two Congress leaders in two districts on Wednesday damaging the properties, police said.

No one was, however, injured in the blasts that occurred in Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

According to the police, the IED exploded in front of the residence of Congress leader Kh Ratankumar at Kangla Sangomshang in Imphal East district. The vehicles parked at his house were badly damaged.

The second blast, which took place near the residence of former MLA Salam Joy Singh at Samurou in Imphal West district, damaged the gate and the front portion of the Congress leader's residence. Both Mr Ratankumar and Mr Singh are Congress ticket aspirants from the Khurai and Wangoi assembly constituencies respectively.

The security forces reached both the sites and launched search operations to catch the attackers. People in both areas protested against the bomb blasts in front of the residences of the Congress leaders.

Wednesday's blasts are the second pre-poll violent incidents after the Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule of the two-phase elections - February 27 and March 3 - to the 60-seat Manipur assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Earlier on January 9, two people, including a police commando, were shot dead by unknown assailants at Wangoi in the Imphal West district. Wednesday's violence was the sixth violent incident in less than two months in Manipur, though no one has been arrested so far in connection with these attacks, nor has any outfit claimed responsibility.