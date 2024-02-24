1 Killed In Massive Blast At Manipur University Campus

The blast is suspected to be caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

One person died and another suffered injuries in a blast inside a university compound in Manipur's Imphal on Friday. The blast is suspected to be caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Emergency services were quick to respond, rushing the two victims to a private hospital. One of them succumbed to injuries, while the other is currently in critical condition.

Manipur has been grappling with the repercussions of an ongoing ethnic conflict that erupted in May last year. The violence began following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised in the hill districts, protesting against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

