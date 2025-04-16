Advertisement
Low-Intensity Blast Triggers Panic In Manipur's Churachandpur

Locals said some people came to the area at 1 am on a two-wheeler, threw the bomb, and left

Read Time: 1 min
Low-Intensity Blast Triggers Panic In Manipur's Churachandpur
The police said they are looking for the suspects
Imphal/Churachandpur:

A low-intensity explosion triggered panic in Manipur's Churachandpur on Wednesday, officials said.

The blast happened at Elim Veng near Jamsuan-Sahei roads junction, they said. No one was injured in the explosion, they added.

Locals said some people came to the area at 1 am on a two-wheeler, threw the bomb, and left.

The police said they have launched a search to find the suspects.

