Bomb Blast At Home Kills Former MLA's Wife In Manipur

A former MLA's wife was killed in a bomb blast in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, officials said on Sunday.

The bomb blast was triggered at a house adjacent to that of former Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip on Saturday evening, they said.

Sapam Charubala, the second wife of Haokip, was injured in the blast and was taken to a health facility in Saikul but later succumbed to her injuries, the officials said.

Haokip was also in his house when the blast took place but he was not injured in the incident.

Police are investigating the matter.

