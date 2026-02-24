Centre Approves 5,000 Houses In Manipur For People Displaced By Ethnic Violence

The construction of 5,000 houses were approved for the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur under the Pradhan Mantri Awass Yojna-Gramin (PMAY-G).

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cleared the project for IDPs affected by the law and order crisis for the financial year 2025-26 after meeting with Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in Delhi.

The state's two deputy chief ministers, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, accompanied Khemchand while meeting with the Union Minister.

Chouhan warmly received the three Manipuri leaders and assured all help in their bid to bring peace and normalcy in the state.

Earlier this month, the state government submitted a proposal for a special project under PMAY-G for the construction of 5,000 houses for IDPs. The Union Rural Development Ministry also approved a special window of Awass-Plus 2024 household survey for recording details of affected households.

The state government has been allowed to continue the process of registration of the affected beneficiaries under the special project of PMAY-G.

The Union Rural Development ministry directed the state government to identify the beneficiaries as per the guidelines of the PMAY-G. Their identification and uploading of details of beneficiaries would be done through the Awass-Plus 2024 mobile app.

These houses will be constructed as per the provisions of the framework for implementation (FFI) of the PMAY-G.

The state government is allowed to sanction houses for beneficiaries under the special project, to whom assistance (one or more instalments) was released earlier under the PMAY-G, but their houses were destroyed during the law and order crisis.