Another Blast Near Punjab's Golden Temple, 3rd In A Week; 5 Arrested

Five people have been arrested by the Punjab police following an explosion near the Golden Temple in Amritsar late last night.

A low-intensity explosion occurred around 1 am today near Heritage Street in Amritsar's Punjab. It is the third explosion that has happened in five days.

"Amritsar low-intensity explosion cases solved," the Director General of Punjab Police said.

Press Conference will be held in #Amritsar@PunjabPoliceInd committed to maintaining peace and harmony in Punjab as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 11, 2023

The first explosion occurred on May 6, and the second on Monday. The site of the low-intensity blast that took place today, is nearly two kilometres from Heritage Street near the Golden Temple, a popular tourist spot in the city.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Punjab Police collected forensic samples from the site of the blast and are probing the incident.

Preliminary reports suggest that no triggering mechanism was used in the explosion, sources said.

The explosive used in the two blasts on Heritage Street in Amritsar were packed with two health drink cans.

One person was injured in the explosion that took place on Monday. No detonator was found, and the police said it appeared that the explosive used in the blast was kept in a container.

One person was injured, and the glass facades of some buildings were damaged in the blast on May 6.