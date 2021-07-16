Two More Test Positive For Zika Virus In Kerala: State Health Minister

Kerala has reported 30 cases of Zika Virus so far (Representational)

Two more cases of Zika virus have been detected in Kerala, taking the total case count to 30, of which 10 are active cases, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said today.

The two people who tested positive for the virus are residents of Nedungadand Anayara areas of Thiruvananthapuram, the minister said in a health department release.

The infection was confirmed in a test conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, it said.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the state revenue and health ministers was held on dealing with the Zika virus, a release said.

In the meeting, state Revenue Minister K Rajan and Health Minister Veena George decided to work together, along with the Local Self Government department, to prevent the spread of communicable diseases and to strengthen the sanitation committees at the ward level.

They said that besides Zika, cases of dengue too were being reported from various districts of the state and therefore, the two have to be dealt with and it can only be done if all three departments work together, the release said.

In order to ensure that the medical infrastructure, which is already dealing with a large number of coronavirus cases is not further overburdened, it was decided in the meeting to formulate a district-wise action plan as soon as possible to prevent the further spread of Zika and dengue.

It was also decided in the meeting to strengthen prevention activities, like eradicating mosquito breeding grounds and fogging, and spreading awareness among people about not allowing water to stagnate in plastic bottles or shells indoors, the release said.

Awareness activities will be strengthened through voluntary organisations, schools and "Kudumbasree", the release said.

Ms George also said in the release that micro-containment will be done at the ward level where Covid cases are concerned and efforts are being made to provide vaccines to all districts as soon as they become available.