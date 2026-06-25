Two Minors Detained For Stabbing 17-Year-Old to Death In Delhi

Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death in northeast Delhi's Seelampur following an altercation, police said on Thursday.

Police said the two juveniles, aged between 15 and 16 years, were apprehended within hours of the incident, and efforts are underway to trace a third suspect.

The crime weapon, a knife, has been recovered, while the motorcycle used by the accused has been impounded, they said.

The victim, identified as Lucky Kumar, a resident of Gautampuri, sustained multiple stab wounds on his upper body.

A PCR call regarding the stabbing incident was received around 9 pm on Tuesday. When police reached the spot in Gautampuri, they found that Lucky had already been shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by his cousin, where doctors declared him dead.

A case of murder was registered at Seelampur police station in this connection. Police said the crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene and collected evidence.

Investigators analysed CCTV footage from the area and developed technical and local intelligence, which helped identify the suspects.

"During sustained questioning, the juveniles confessed to their involvement and disclosed that they had an altercation with the deceased earlier in the day over a trivial issue, which later escalated into the fatal attack," a senior police officer said.

The accused also disclosed the identity of another associate, police said, adding that efforts are on to apprehend the third accused.

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