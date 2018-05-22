Two Indian Women Mountaineers Scale Mt Everest

The two women mountaineers - Poonam and Swarnalata Dalai - and instructor Sandeep Toliya climbed the summit on Sunday, Tata Steel said in a statement.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 22, 2018 13:22 IST
Poonam and Swarnalata Dalai (in white shirt) pictured with other mountaineers.

Two Indian women mountaineers, aged in their 20s, and an instructor of the Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF) have successfully climbed the summit of the Mount Everest.

The two women mountaineers - Poonam and Swarnalata Dalai -- and instructor Sandeep Toliya climbed the summit on Sunday, said Tata Steel, which had sponsored the mission.

Poonam Rana (21) hails from Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand, while Swarnalata Dalai (20) is a native of Odisha.
 
The two mountaineers had been undergoing training at the TSAF for the past one year.

Sandeep Toliya has been working with TSAF for more than 10 years as senior instructor.

"Its a great achievement by the trekkers which showcases their indomitable spirit, zeal and grit. We at Tata Steel are proud to have been able to support them to realise their dreams. TSAF, through this unique endeavour, will continue to promote the adventure sports in the country," vice president, corporate services of the Tata Steel, Sunil Bhaskaran said.

(with inputs from PTI)

