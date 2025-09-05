Advertisement
Army Rescues 2 South Korean Mountaineers In Ladakh; 1 Dies

Army Aviation helicopters of Fire and Fury Corps executed a night Casualty Evacuation from an unprepared site at an altitude of 17,000 feet to ensure timely evacuation

Leh:

The Indian Army rescued two critically ill South Korean nationals during a trekking expedition from a peak in the Union territory of Ladakh, officials said on Friday. However, one of the climbers passed away during treatment. 

"On 4 September, during a mountaineering expedition, two South Korean nationals fell critically ill near Kongmarula, an isolated peak of Ladakh," Fire and Fury Corps said on X.

Army Aviation helicopters of Fire and Fury Corps executed a night Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC) from an unprepared site at an altitude of 17,000 feet to ensure the timely evacuation of the mountaineers to SNM Hospital, Leh, for further treatment, the post added.

Fire and Fury Corps expressed condolences to the family of the climber who passed away.

The CASEVAC is a rapid transportation of critically ill or injured individuals from a dangerous or threatening condition to a medical facility for treatment. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

